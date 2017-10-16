County provides vehicle for Cottage Hills Fire District

× Expand (From left) Madison County Board member James Futrell of District 13 and Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Chief Steven Quartermouse stand in front of a vehicle purchased by the district from the county for $1. Fire district volunteers stand in the background. The district held an open house Oct. 15 to kick off National Fire Safety Prevention Week.

Madison County assisted the Cottage Hills Fire District this week in obtaining an emergency vehicle for its first responders.

County Board member James Futrell of District 13 presented keys to a decommissioned police cruiser on Oct. 15 to Fire Chief Steven Quartermouse. Futrell attended a fire district open house that kicked off National Fire Safety Prevention Week.

“First responders do so much in our communities, and many departments don’t have the funding to purchase the equipment they need,” Futrell said. “Selling the car for this price is an extremely small token of appreciation we have for our first responders.”

He said by assisting the department with obtaining the former Sheriff’s Department car for $1, the district can put its tax dollars into purchasing other life-saving equipment.

“The majority of fire departments in Madison County are volunteer departments,” he said. “It’s something the county can do to help.”

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the county makes the vehicles available to governmental entities after being taken out of service because of high mileage or age. The county initiated the program more than 12 years ago for municipalities and emergency service departments.

Quartermouse said the 2009 Ford Crown Victoria with 124,000 miles will be used as the chief’s vehicle but will be loaded with emergency equipment that can be used immediately to aid first responders at calls.

“The vehicle will allow me to make a quick response rather than go into the station,” Quartermouse said.

He said the car needs minor body work. The driver’s side rear door and front quarter-panel are damaged and will be replaced with parts of a car the county plans to scrap.

Futrell said the vehicle purchase comes at an important time for the department. In August, when responding to a fire, a pumper truck sustained heavy damage when the driver of a pickup truck crashed into it.

He said the district is looking at obtaining a new pumper, which would include applying for grants and/or a loan through the county’s community development funding.

Quartermouse, who took the reins as chief in late June, said he appreciates the county and Futrell for making the purchase possible.

Futrell said he also appreciated the assistance from County Board member Tom McRae of District 14 and Administrative Services Office Manager Linda Ogden.

