County Board restores full cost of assessment services

Starting Feb. 1, Madison County’s townships will pay more for county-performed property assessments.

By a 21-4 vote with 4 members absent, the County Board on Wednesday approved a resolution to bill townships at the full cost of assessment services for quadrennial and non-quadrennial years. In the quadrennial assessment, township assessors are required to assess every property parcel in the township.

The resolution also will increase the cost 3 percent per year until the County Board adopts a new cost study.

County Board member Phil Chapman, chairman of the Real Estate Tax Cycle Committee, said township assessors who lack the staff to perform the assessments get help from the county’s assessment office. Starting in 2009, the county began charging 50 percent of the rates for quadrennial services and 75 percent for non-quadrennial services.

Providing those discounts cost the county $268,000 from 2013 to 2016, Chapman said.

“What we’re endeavoring to do is close that loophole and say, ‘We’re happy to assist you with assessing, but you will have to pay the full cost of what it costs us to do that,” Chapman said. “It isn’t like we charging a fee; it’s that we’re following the appropriate guidelines.”

Chapman said the committee is working on a way to ensure that, when a township is dissolved, municipalities will either provide assessment services or contract with the county.

Godfrey Township Assessor Monica Star Jerrells told the committee at its Dec. 12 meeting that she’s the township’s only assessor and asked the county to delay the change for a year.

“I was quite shocked and felt blindsided when I found out the changes,” she said in a recording of the meeting on the county’s website. “I would like to suggest that this change be put into effect for 2019. This would give all the townships a chance to budget and to hire their own workers.”

Board approves settlement in discrimination lawsuit

The board approved a $400,000 settlement of a federal lawsuit filed in December 2014 by former Treasurer’s Office employee Linda Dunnagan against then-Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, now the County Board chairman. Dunnagan’s Americans with Disabilities Act-based lawsuit claims Prenzler eliminated her comptroller position because she had a disabling illness.

A federal judge on July 25, 2016, ordered a $450,000 verdict against Prenzler in February be increased to include two years of lost salary and attorney fees for the plaintiff, bringing the verdict to $658,898. The judge also ordered the Treasurer’s Office to refrain from future violations of the federal disability law.

Prenzler has said he eliminated the comptroller position as a cost savings, as he did with other management positions during his term as treasurer. He said Dunnagan was offered a full-time management position in customer service, at $35,600 per year, but she refused.

Prenzler declined to comment Wednesday but said he would release a statement Thursday with his response and information about the county’s legal expenditures for the lawsuit.