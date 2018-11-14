County spreading word about recycling contaminants

This year’s 2014 Litter Free Alton Poster Contest themes are “Don’t Trash My Street” and “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”

Madison County will celebrate America Recycles Day on Thursday.

America Recycles Day, a program of Keep America Beautiful, is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Every year on or around Nov. 15, individuals, schools and communities mark the day by holding events, activities and making renewed pledges to recycle. This year, additional focus is being placed on reducing the amount of non-recyclable materials making their way into recycling streams.

The percentage of non-recyclable materials, known as “contaminants,” is increasing in recycling hauls. Contaminants such as food waste, plastic bags and items become tangled in machinery are costly for recycling facilities.

In nearby communities, a high number of contaminants caused major recycling processors to reject incoming truckloads of materials intended for recycling and resulted in an interruption of curbside recycling services. In response to local and national concerns over the potential loss of curbside recycling services, Madison County Planning and Development launched an information campaign and programming for residents and schools.

The county’s efforts aim to educate residents about what is and is not locally recyclable. The county also maintains a recycling hotline for residents at (618) 296-4468.

Madison County released downloadable fliers, brief videos and a “Recycling 101” web page to help residents determine what is and is not locally recyclable. County officials emphasize that simply displaying a recycling symbol does not necessarily mean a product is recyclable in Madison County or the Metro East.

The county recently collaborated with regional and statewide organizations that aim to reduce recycling contamination through public education.

Madison County’s Resource Education Program recently launched the Fantastic Plastic Collection Campaign, which provides tools and resources to local schools that want to recycle plastic bags and educate families on effective recycling practices.

Help Madison County celebrate America Recycles Day all year by visiting www.madisoncountyplanning.com to learn more about efficient recycling, as well as programs and partnerships that help residents reduce waste and maintain clean communities.