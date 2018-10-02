County to auction surplus vehicles this weekend

Madison County will hold a vehicle surplus sale Saturday at its Wood River facility.

The auction, which will begin at 9 a.m. at 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, will offer more than a dozen vehicles and equipment. The items, which will be sold to the highest bidder, include trucks, box trailers, sport-utility vehicles, cars, and vans.

This will be the county’s first vehicle surplus since 2009.

Criteria for designating items as surplus includes evaluating their condition, usefulness, and lifespan. Auction proceeds will go back into the county’s general fund budget.

Ahrens and Niemeier Auction Service LLC is managing the sale. A list and photos of vehicles can be viewed online.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter