County to conduct multi-agency emergency exercise

WOOD RIVER | The Madison County Emergency Management Agency is preparing to hold a full-scale exercise to test emergency response capabilities. Many of the region’s hospitals and first response agencies will be participating in the exercise Saturday, July 28, in Edwardsville.

More than 20 agencies will participate in the exercise on the Norfolk Southern Railway Company property on Illinois 111. Planning of the exercise has been in the works for several months, which included city of Edwardsville personnel hosting a tabletop exercise at their new public safety facility this spring to assist in the development of the exercise.

The exercise, which will be held in conjunction with Norfolk Southern Railway Company, will utilize a special railcar used in training emergency responders and will allow fire departments, along with the Madison County HazMat Team, to get hands-on experience dealing with a railcar incident. The scenario will also involve a school bus crash simulation, which will allow EMS first responders the opportunity to test their skills.

The Edwardsville School District will also be part of the exercise to test student reunification procedures in the event of a bus incident. Hospitals will simulate taking in patients from the staged crash site as well. The exercise is set to begin at 8 a.m. and will last until approximately noon.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency identifies hazards and vulnerabilities within the corporate limits of Madison County and provides coordination to effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from all natural and manmade emergencies and disasters regardless of size, or complexity. This Agency will take appropriate action in accordance with established Emergency Operational Plans to mitigate any harm to the citizens or property in Madison County.

Norfolk Southern provides emergency preparedness training to first responders as part of Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response, a nationwide program that helps communities prepare for and respond to a hazardous materials transportation incident. To sign up, visit the website.