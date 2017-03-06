Couple to receive Head Start award

GODFREY — Riverbend Head Start & Family Services will host its 24th annual Circle of Care dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons.

This annual event, which honors residents who exemplify what it means to care for the community in which they live, work and raise their family, will add Randy and Beth Gori to a highly respected list of Circle of Care honorees. Their philanthropic contributions and time spent volunteering in their communities have made a positive difference in the greater St. Louis area, particularly Madison County where they live and operate a business.

Beth and Randy, both attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, passionately serve their community in and out of the courtroom. Randy serves on the A Better Place to Play campaign as an executive committee member. The campaign was created to raise money for parks projects in Edwardsville. Randy is also a board member for the Boy Scouts of America and the EGHM Foundation. Beth is a board member for Friends of the Wildey, whose contributions and support have turned the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville back into a downtown staple for the Metro East. Beth also serves on the board of Partners for Pets and Court Appointed Special Advocates. Together, Randy and Beth serve as co-presidents of the Saint Louis University Alumni Board. Gori Julian & Associates is also a member and host sponsor of the Get to know the Metro-East campaign, which has a mission of bringing awareness and programs to Metro East communities.

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services recognizes and greatly admires Beth and Randy’s generosity and support for the Metro East community and its organization in particular, which works to serve underprivileged children and families in Madison County.

“Beth and Randy are shining examples of what being a good citizen and corporate citizen means,” said Chuck Parr, president of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services. “They lend their time when asked and do everything they can to support local charities in need. They have been generous to our organization and so many others in the area.”

Gori Julian & Associates have financially supported more than 150 local organizations, totaling a contribution of $2.2 million since the firm opened in 2008. Randy and Beth both play an active role in helping shape their communities’ youth members into future leaders of the Metro East. As an example, under their direction Gori Julian & Associates recently donated $100,000 to the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities’ Conversation Towards a Brighter Future initiative in Madison County schools to help replace polarized conversations with more positive dialogue in our society.

“My wife and I are honored to receive this award from such a respected organization that always strives to make a positive impact in the life of so many children in the Metro East,” Randy Gori said. “We both believe in giving back to the community and being generous with our time whenever possible. We also both strongly believe in strong family ties and try to show our children as much as we can the importance of a strong family unit and two parents who both work actively to give back to the community. Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is an organization that tries to mirror many of these same qualities in the families they serve, so we appreciate their work in the community and this honor.”

Randy and Beth Gori live in Edwardsville. They have two children, Ethan and Grace.

Sponsorships, reservations and donations are being accepted for the event, with all proceeds benefiting the children and families enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Reservations are $75 a person and must be made by Wednesday, May 3.

To make a reservation or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, call (618) 463-5946 or visit the website.

riverbendfamilies.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter