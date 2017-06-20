ALTON — The city of Alton has played key roles in pivotal events throughout the nation’s history.

Among those was the lawsuit brought by African-American Alton resident Scott Bibb in an attempt to resist re-establishment of segregated schools in the late 19th century.

At the time, Bibb’s children were not allowed to attend the same schools as whites in Alton. Bibb’s court case, filed in 1897, sought to integrate schools and prevent black children from being forced to attend separate schools from whites.

Many historians say Bibb’s actions put in motion forces that ultimately led to the historic Brown vs. Board of Education decision in 1954. That landmark U.S. Supreme Court case declared state laws establishing separate public schools for black and white students to be unconstitutional.

A ceremony June 19 at the Lewis and Clark Community College Scott Bibb Center on Fifth Street in Alton unveiled an historical marker commemorating Bibb’s efforts. In attendance were members of the community as well as members of the Illinois Supreme Court, a number of state and local municipal leaders, and representatives from the Illinois State Historical Society.

Lewis and Clark President Dr. Dale Chapman moderated the event and spoke of Bibb’s “amazing courage in the face of adversity.” He explained activities to place the marker first began when the Illinois Supreme Court office uncovered papers about the lawsuit and contacted the college.

Dr. Shirley Motley Portwood, professor emerita from Southern Illinois University and noted historian, spoke of the broader impact Bibb’s case had on history.

“In many respects, Scott Bibb is a representative figure,” she said.

In honoring Bibb, we honor all of those who stood with him, she said.

After 11 years of court cases and five appeals, the Illinois Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Bibb’s favor in 1907. However, Alton still failed to implement the court’s orders. Portwood said what should have been a resounding victory was turned into another painful chapter in the history of African-Americans’ struggle for equal rights.

Dr. Linda Chapman, vice president of academic affairs at Lewis and Clark, talked about a series of presentations sponsored by the Illinois Supreme Court Preservation Commission in 2015 to raise awareness of the case’s historical significance. Presentations took place in Chicago, Springfield, and Alton.

She described Bibb as a “community activist and community leader.”

“We measure Scott Bibb’s determination by the number of court cases,” she said, referring to the five appeals he pursued in attaining victory in the case.

The keynote speaker was Justice Rita B. Garman, chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court.

“Illinois has produced many famous citizens but none more so than Scott Bibb,” she said.

“Progress results when skillful and visionary leaders seize the opportunity to improve things for the better,” she asserted.

She said we would not be able to imagine the progress seen today had it not been for people like Bibb.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker also addressed the audience.

“Were it not for Scott Bibb and his persistence, we would not be where we are at today,” he said.

The historical marker was unveiled and remarks by Stu Fliege, vice president of the Illinois State Historical Society, followed. He gave an overview of the practical importance of historical markers and noted many people do read and learn from them.

The unveiling ceremony was followed by refreshments inside the Scott Bibb Center. Tours were given to the public and those in attendance.