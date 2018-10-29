Court officials to mark National Adoption Day

× Expand anyaberkut Getty Images/iStockphoto adoption, holding hands

The Madison County Circuit Court will participate in National Adoption Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 17, for the third consecutive year.

Courts and communities in all 50 states will finalize thousands of adoptions of foster care children. There are many children in foster care who wait three or more years before being adopted. One in five children will “age out” of foster care without ever being adopted. In 2017, Madison County’s National Adoption Day was the largest event in Illinois and second largest in the nation, with 45 children being adopted.

“Putting the pieces together to create a new family is one of the most important services the courts can provide,” Associate Judge Martin Mengarelli says.

Mengarelli is the chair of this year’s ceremony.

“National Adoption Day is a day to celebrate with the children who have found their forever home, and to raise awareness for children in foster care waiting to find permanent, loving families,” he said. “This is our third year celebrating this special occasion, and we are excited to see the event grow bigger each year.”

All those interested in the adoption process are encouraged to attend. Circuit Judge David Dugan and associate judges Mengarelli, Maureen Schuette, Sarah Smith, A. Ryan Jumper and Ronald Foster will be presiding over the adoptions.

Chief Judge David Hylla will open the proceedings in Courtroom 327 at the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. The courthouse will open its doors at 9 a.m. and the ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

Tom Cinque of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will be performing magic for the children, there will be superheroes walking the halls, face-painting, balloon artist, children IDs and refreshments.

