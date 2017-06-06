Court receives funding for drug abuse prevention project

Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge David Hylla has announced the Madison County Drug Court has been awarded a grant to start a Behind the Walls program to help combat opioid addiction among inmates at the Madison County Jail.

The grant is among those given by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration in Illinois. This grant is part of the Opioid State Targeted Response money dedicated to providing jail-based services. The $540,000 grant will be shared with McClean County.

“Circuit Judge Kyle Napp is a leader among drug court judges in this state and it is due to her support that Madison County is able to use innovative programs like this to address the opioid epidemic,” Hylla said. “Our Sheriff John Lakin is stepping up to the plate and making this all possible by taking on the added responsibility of providing this help to addicted inmates so that once released they don’t return to jail.”

The grant allows for funds for Vivitrol to be provided in the jail. Inmates with opioid addiction problems will be provided Vivitrol medication along with recovery coaching and other treatment. If progressing, the inmate may continue to receive medication-assisted treatment after release along with other services. Vivitrol, the injectable form of Naltrexone, is a medication that slowly releases over a 30-day period and addresses medical compliance issues.

Research has shown significant improvements when jails utilize this medical breakthrough. The grant will provide funding for this targeted approach to help end the tragic loss of life resulting from opioid overdoses. This Behind the Walls project will be a locally operated program designed to serve Madison County residents.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter