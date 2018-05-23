Credit union awards Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship

× Expand GCS President and CEO Keith Burton and Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship winner Karlie Jeffries of Collinsville High School

GCS Credit Union has awarded this year’s $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship to Karlie Jeffries of Collinsville High School.

GCS was looking for applicants who receive good grades, have an opinion on good money habits and who actively volunteer in the community. Nicole R. Thorp, who the scholarship is named after, was a big believer in helping out where needed. Jeffries’ volunteer work includes participating in a local toy drive, visiting the Collinsville Senior Center, working as a student tutor, participating in summer volleyball camps and raising funds for a local scholarship. She plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and pursue a career in nursing.

Candidates were also required to submit an essay on three principles they believe should guide a new college student’s money habits.

“Setting a budget is extremely important,” Jeffries said. “It keeps you from overspending and makes you develop the appreciation of the actual value of a dollar.”

“GCS wishes Karlie the best of luck in continuing her education and reaching her savings goals,” a GCS press release states.

