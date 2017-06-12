Credit union awards scholarships to high school graduates

1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates Annabelle Copeland, Madeline Sheridan, Kimberly Behrends, Molly Bartels, and Allie Barrett.

Copeland is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School who is pursuing a major in biochemistry and a minor in Spanish. She plans to attend Saint Louis University. Sheridan, a graduate of Granite City High School, is attending Saint Louis University – School of Nursing. She plans to study biochemistry and nursing with a minor in forensic science. Behrends is a graduate of Southwestern High School. She plans to attend Greenville College, pursuing a double major in business management and youth ministry. Molly Bartels, a graduate of Jersey Community High School, will attend McKendree University. She plans to study pre-dental. A graduate of Fort Osage High School, Allie Barrett, is planning to attend Emporia State University, obtaining a degree in elementary education.

