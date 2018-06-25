Credit union donates $29,093 to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight

× Expand GCS Credit Union and Greater St. Louis Honor Flight volunteers

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS | GCS Credit Union representatives recently presented a $29,093 check to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

The money was raised during GCS Credit Union’s second annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

The mission of the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is to recognize local veterans with a day of honor, remembrance and celebration. The veterans experience a one-day, all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials that were built in their honor.

GCS Credit Union had a goal to raise $25,000 to fly an entire plane of veterans through the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. With the help of more than 50 sponsors and 96 golfers, GCS Credit Union exceeded this goal.

“The opportunity to fly an entire plane of our nation’s heroes is a great honor,” GCS Credit Union President and CEO Keith Burton said. “I am so proud of everyone who has made it possible to raise over $25,000 two years in a row. This is the perfect example of the credit union difference.”

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight launched in 2008 and has since safely traveled with more than 1,500 local veterans. This experience is provided at zero cost to veterans. To find out more about the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, visit gslhonorflight.org.

