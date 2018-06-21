Credit union donates $855 to Happy Hooves Equine Rescue

× Expand (From left) Happy Hooves Equine Rescue founder Mary Evans, Happy Hooves horse Spirit, and GCS Community Relations Representative Sarah Gebke

EDWARDSVILLE | GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $855 in June to benefit Happy Hooves Equine Rescue of Edwardsville.

“Thank you so much to GCS and all of the employees for the donation,” Happy Hooves founder Mary Evans said. “It will be used to feed all the horses for one month. We are so grateful for everyone who contributed.”

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

Happy Hooves Equine Rescue is a 501(c)3 non-profit that relies solely on donations and the volunteers that help. The organization provides all rescued horses with veterinary services, equine dentistry, and their own farrier (a craftsman who trims and shoes horses’ hooves).

The organization takes in horses who need both physical and emotional support. All horses are welcome. Once rehabilitated, the organization assists both horses and ponies in finding homes with people who love them, are willing to do what is necessary to care for their well-being, and give them a second chance at being riding horses or pasture companions.

For more information, visit the website. More information about GCS also is available online.

