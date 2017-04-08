Credit union donates to Cinderella Affair

× Expand Pictured are Sarah Gebke, GCS community relations representative; Wanda Lucas, Cinderella Affair founder; Lauren Smith, GCS marketing manager, and GCS Alton employees.

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,045 in March to benefit the Cinderella Affair, a nonprofit organization in Bunker Hill.

The program helps boys and girls have whatever they need for special events, particularly high school proms and homecomings.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during March.

The Cinderella Affair has approximately 4,000 dresses and 1,000 pairs of shoes.

At times of prom and homecoming, Cinderella Affair and its volunteers dress up to 70 girls in one day. Volunteers do hair, nails, make-up, flowers and pictures for the boys and girls to have a special day to be remembered forever.

“The Cinderella Affair is totally free to all in need,” Wanda Lucas, founder of the Cinderella Affair, said. “We don’t ask for money or donations of any kind from the boys and girls. We do not want them to feel obligated to pay and I don’t want the kids to worry about money. This is their special day. Money is the last thing they need to worry about. We never turn away any child, and they simply return the borrowed outfit after the event at their own convenience. Anyone who knows someone who needs our services should call us. ”

Last year, boys and girls from Springfield, Carlyle and Dupo, in Illinois, St. Louis, and everywhere in between, went to Cinderella Affair for special occasion dresses. As the program grows, the need for volunteers and event items increases as well. The organization will accept and is grateful for donations of dresses, shoes, flowers, jewelry and evening bags. Donations are tax-deductible.

For information, call the Cinderella Affair at (618) 520-6521.

