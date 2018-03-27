Credit union employees assist Refuge4Kids

ALTON — GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,060 in March to benefit the organization Refuge4Kids.

This nonprofit organization believes the love and support of just one adult can counteract the effect of violence in a child’s life.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

Refuge4Kids provides a safe place for domestic violence victims and has served more than 150 families by using a trauma-informed care model that helps build a healthy foundation for a child’s future.

The organization’s services include weekly family or child therapy, caregiver case management, and parent education groups. Refuge4Kids believes that everyone in the community has a part to play and everyone’s participation is needed to truly provide safe surroundings. It takes $1,500 to support a child and family that is receiving these services, which is why they rely on community donations.

For more information, visit Refuge4Kids.org and myGCScu.com.

