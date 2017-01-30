Credit union honors students for Shell of the Month program

WOOD RIVER — Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.

A male and female student from each grade level are selected each month by members of the school’s faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:

Freshmen: Taylor Pickett and Thomas Cline

Sophomores: Tyler Antoine and Rachel Michael

Juniors: Sara Kreutztrager and Eric Nelson

Seniors: Breanna Jackson and Andrew Laughery

