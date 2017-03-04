Credit union honors students for Shell of the Month program

WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.

A male and female student from each grade level is selected each month by members of the school’s faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:

Freshmen: Ruth Bornsal and David Pluester

Sophomores: Brittany Coyle and Chris Daacon

Juniors: Brooklyn Trask and Ryan Harris

Seniors: Margaret Haas and Enis Bolden

“Congratulations to all the recipients,” a credit union press release states.

