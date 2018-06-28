Credit union steps up to sponsor Bethalto fireworks

BETHALTO | The night sky will light up over St. Louis Regional Airport on Sunday with the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Fireworks Show.

The event, which features multiple family-friendly opportunities for entertainment, begins at 5 p.m. on the northwest grounds of the airport. The fireworks display will start at dusk, which is estimated between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

For several years, the annual fireworks show in Bethalto was produced by Cornerstone Church. This year, the event is sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

“We are very fortunate to have such a great community supporter in 1st MidAmerica Credit Union on board,” event coordinator Jeff Allsman said. “Their involvement in this event enabled us to continue to provide what we hope is a fabulous evening of entertainment and patriotic celebration.”

Allsman said Cornerstone Church recently embarked on other new ministries in the community, increasing the amount of volunteer involvement from the congregation. Attempting to provide the fireworks show, and the other ministries, became undoable.

“But the community should thank Cornerstone for its many years of providing the fireworks show as a gift to the community,” he said.

The event is packed with activities.

“Whether you prefer horseback rides, barrel car rides, bounce houses, games, the dunk tank, or getting your face painted, there are plenty of activities available for children,” Allsman said. “There’s also live music with the band Slow Down Scarlet at 7:30 p.m., multiple food trucks and numerous information booths staffed by civic organizations.”

Allsman cautioned that no pets (other than service animals), coolers, or individual fireworks are allowed on the airport grounds. He said attendees should monitor the heat and the Bethalto police and fire departments will staff an incident command center at the event. A cooling center will also provide some shade.

