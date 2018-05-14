Credit union steps up to the plate for youth sports

WOOD RIVER | A local credit union continues to support local youths.

For the third year running, Midwest Members Credit Union has presented a check to the Tri-City Baseball/ Softball League. This year’s $5,000 donation brings the total over the last three years to $30,000.

The donation helps subsidize league athletics in East Alton, Roxana, Wood River, and the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club.

“Because of these donations, we have been able to keep league registration fees at $35, which the lowest in the area,” Wood River Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody said. “We have made upgrades to uniforms and safety equipment as well. This sponsorship assures that any kid who wants to play ball in the summer has that chance.”

“We are proud of our sponsorship and relationship with the Tri-City organization and are happy to be able to make an impact with the families in the community,” credit union President Greg Lyons said. “This is just another educational experience for them and gives them the chance to bond and create lasting relationships. Keeping active in a team-oriented environment, learning how to win and lose is something every child should have the chance to experience.”

Midwest Members presented representatives from the Tri-City organization as well as East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood and Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire with the donation check May 10. Teams have already begun practicing and are looking forward to a great season.

