Credit union to receive Harvest of Hope award

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Child Advocacy Center will present a local credit union with its Harvest of Hope award during its annual fundraising dinner next month.

Carrie Cohan, the center’s executive director, said the award will be presented to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

“We are pleased to be presenting 1st MidAmerica with the Harvest of Hope Award on Nov. 4,” Cohan said. “The credit union and its employees are an example of Hope in Action for children and families throughout Madison County.”

Cohan said the credit union is always out in the community. In 2016, employees volunteered more than 4,000 hours and the credit union provided more than $140,000 in support through sponsorships and donations to community organizations.

“These are just some of the reasons the credit union will receive the award during the CAC’s annual fundraising dinner,” she said.

The dinner will take place Nov. 4 at Villa Marie Winery in Maryville. The event will feature a dinner, auction items, a fire pit raffle, spirit pull, music by the Glendale Riders and the Hope Award presentation.

“Harvest of Hope helps the center raise funds to continue to provide the necessary services for children and families involved in allegations of severe physical and sexual abuse,” Cohan said. “We strive to ensure that every child who comes to the center is heard, supported, and connected.”

She said the center is a resource for children who are brave enough to disclose abuse. Through the confidential forensic interview, children are able to share their story one time in a safe and supportive environment.

The team at the center is dedicated to helping children and their families find hope and healing despite an abuse allegation, Cohan said.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a nonprofit financial cooperative. It has nearly 60,000 members at its 10 locations in the Riverbend — Edwardsville, Wood River, Bethalto, Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Jerseyville and Granite City.

For more information about the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Harvest of Hope, or to purchase tickets, visit the CAC Facebook page at facebook.com/madcocac or contact the center at (618) 296-5390. Tickets are available for purchase until Oct. 20.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter