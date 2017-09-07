Crime deterrence cameras discussed for Clark Bridge

× Expand By Adrian Pingstone (own work), via Wikimedia Commons Closed-circuit television cameras such as these can be used to take the images scanned by automatic number plate recognition systems.

After a series of meetings, officials from Alton, Godfrey, Madison County and the State’s Attorney Office have partnered in the development of a plan to accommodate the installation of cameras on the Clark Bridge.

“These LPRs, or license plate readers, will help us to try and stop the criminal element from coming over here, as far as people who are wanted, people coming over here in stolen cars, and those coming over and doing robberies,” Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said. “It would also help us solve a lot of cases we’ve all had. We’ve had carjackings in Godfrey, and we’ve had crimes in Alton including murder where the bad guys crossed the bridge.”

Simmons gave an example of how the cameras can help law enforcement do its job.

“In 2016, for instance, we had a murder where the body had been dumped in the river,” he said. “It took us 30 days to solve. We had a general description of the car but not the license plate number. It could have been solved that night if an LPR had captured an image of the license plate.”

“They can also help get the scumbag heroin dealers off the streets — and you can quote me on that,” Simmons said during a phone interview Sept. 7. “These cameras have been proven to prevent and solve crimes.”

He said there are those that have expressed concerns about the cameras being used to write tickets or capture traffic violations, something he emphasized would not happen.

“This is not Big Brother watching,” he said. “The LPR cameras are used to help catch and deter criminals from crossing the bridge. This is nothing more than protecting our communities. If you’re not committing a crime, or you’re not driving a stolen car, then you have nothing to worry about.”

The cost comes in at roughly $100,000. Alton Police Department representatives gave an informal presentation about the project Wednesday evening at the Godfrey Village Board meeting. The municipalities are talking with the Illinois Department of Transportation to work out the process, which would take two or three months to complete.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter