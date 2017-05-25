Alton homicide suspect in police custody

ALTON — Police arrested the suspect in a fatal May 14 shooting on Wednesday in Maplewood, Mo.

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said officers with the U.S. Marshals Service helped arrest Cameron D. Matlock, 25, of the 1200 block of Pearl Street, Alton.

Matlock is in custody at the Alton Jail, Simmons said.

He said he could not divulge details of the arrest.

"There's still some follow-up to be done on that and I don't want to hamper the investigation," Simmons said.

Prosecutors allege Matlock shot Derrance Taylor, 34, of Alton in the 900 block of Union Street the morning of May 14. Alton officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired and found Taylor lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matlock was charged May 15 with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. A judge set his bail at $1 million.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter