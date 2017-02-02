Parents charged in infant son’s death

Two parents whose New Douglas home was in “deplorable” condition were charged Wednesday in the death of their 2-month-old son, police said.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release, Timothy W. Elkins Jr., 35, and Amy M. Elkins, both of the 400 block of North Main Street, each were charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of child endangerment and nine misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Douglas Fire Department, and Staunton Area Ambulance Service responded at approximately 5:12 a.m. Tuesday to the home in reference to a report of an infant who was not breathing.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene within minutes and began providing emergency care, which included cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The infant was rushed to Staunton Memorial Hospital for continued emergency care but could not be saved. The infant was identified as the couple’s 2-month-old son, Matthew.

Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to the home and initiated an investigation into the death. Officials with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were requested and are aiding in the investigative efforts.

“The investigation has revealed that the extreme living conditions and environment Matthew was living in contributed to his death,” the press release states. “The home was in deplorable condition.”

Members of the New Douglas Building and Zoning Administration boarded up the home, pending condemnation proceedings. Eight other children living in the home were taken into protective custody.

The warrant and criminal informations were issued by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who set each parent’s bond at $125,000. Both suspects are in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

