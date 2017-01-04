Parolee charged in shooting

ALTON — A suspect has been charged in a Dec. 28 shooting that injured one victim.

According to court records and media reports, Lyndon L. Warren, 26, of Alton, was charged with shooting a man in the upper body in the 1300 block of Central Avenue. The man’s injury was not life-threatening, according to an Alton Police Department press release. He also was charged with discharging a firearm in the drive-through area of A-Town Spot, 1813 Central Ave., minutes before the Central Avenue shooting.

Warren faces seven felony counts, including two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, one count of armed robbery with discharge of firearm, one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of attempted murder and one count of being a felon on parole in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville on $1 million bond and his next scheduled court date is Jan. 13 before Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.

According to state prison records, Warren was paroled Nov. 21 on a five-year sentence for attempted residential burglary. He has served sentences for residential burglary, forgery and attempted burglary of a school or place of worship.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter