Police seek man for questioning in Alton homicide

ALTON — Police are seeking to interview who they describe as a "person of interest" in an Alton homicide, Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigators said Wednesday.

Police are looking for Dejuan J. Bean Jr., aka Bean, 23, of Alton. Bean has not been charged with a crime related to the homicide.

Police continue to look for Cameron D. Matlock, 25, of the 1200 block of Pearl Street, Alton, who was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. A judge set his bail at $1 million.

Prosecutors allege Matlock shot Derrance Taylor, 34, of Alton, early Sunday m

orning in the 900 block of Union Street. Alton officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired and found Taylor lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad was activated at the request of the Alton Police Department.

Matlock remains at large and the Major Case Squad is seeking the

assistance of those within the community in locating him. Police encourage those who may recognize Matlock not to approach or contact him, but instead contact police immediately. Matlock should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information relating to this incident or anyone who knows the whereabouts of Matlock is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department or the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. If someone is interested in a reward, or if they would like to remain anonymous, they can contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.

Numbers to call are:

Alton Police Department: (618) 463-3505

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis: (618) 463-3505, ext. 645

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers: (866) 371-8477

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter