Alton cocaine dealer gets 12 1/2 years in federal prison

An Alton man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years, 7 months, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said Brian L. Redden, 32, has been continuously confined since his arrest in May 2016.

Redden pleaded guilty to the federal charge on Nov. 9. At his change of plea hearing, Redden admitted to possessing an ounce of cocaine, more than $2,000 in cash, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia on May 20, 2016, in Alton.

The investigation which resulted in Redden’s arrest and conviction was conducted by the Alton Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert L. Garrison.

According to Illinois state prison records, Redden was paroled on a state drug conviction in October 2014 after serving 3 years of an 8-year sentence. He also served prison terms for possession of a controlled substance and residential burglary.

