Alton man, 19, convicted of boy’s murder

EDWARDSVILLE — State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced the conviction of a 19-year-old Alton man for the murder of 11-year-old Ronnell Jones in 2016.

Ta’Mon F. Ford was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a Class M felony, on Jan. 14, 2016, following a shooting outside the Alton Acres Youth Center. Officers with the Alton Police Department responded to the youth center in response to a report of shots fired at approximately 5:16 p.m. Jan. 11, 2016. Ronnell Jones had been shot once in the back. He was transported to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, where he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

During the course of the investigation, which was handled by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis who were called to assist by the Alton Police Department, it was discovered that Ford had been involved in an ongoing verbal dispute on social media with several individuals, including at least two of whom were at the scene of the shooting. It is believed that Ford was coming to the scene to confront those individuals involved in the dispute. The victim did not have any connection to the dispute.

Witnesses described a man firing a gun out of a red vehicle before it fled the scene. Investigators determined that it was Ford who fired his 9mm handgun from above the roof of a 1999 red 4-door Oldsmobile Alero.

Prosecutors presented evidence, including witness testimony, during the two-day bench trial to support the state’s charges against Ford. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder returned the guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon.

Gibbons offered his condolences to the family of Ronnell Jones.

“The death of this young boy was a horrible tragedy for his family and our whole community,” he said in a press release. “The senseless acts of this defendant robbed the victims of a loved one, and shattered the peace and innocence of every family in the neighborhood. With this verdict we begin the process of healing for the family and community, and I would ask everyone to support and pray for them as they continue this long and extremely difficult journey.”

Ford will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, pending sentencing by Schroeder. Sentencing will occur following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which typically takes 6-8 weeks. Sentence range for a murder conviction is 20-60 years in prison; however, because a firearm was used, Ford is eligible for an additional 25-year sentence. The defendant will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

Gibbons praised the work of the Major Case Squad and Alton Police Department as well as Assistant State’s Attorney’s Crystal Uhe and Lauren Heischmidt of his office’s Violence Crimes Unit for their tireless work that went into solving the case. He thanked the medical personnel and the Coroner’s Office for their assistance as well.

