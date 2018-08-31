Alton man charged in Lewis and Clark threat

Bedford

An Alton man was arrested Friday on a sealed criminal information filed Thursday in Madison County Circuit Court, for the offense of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony.

The man is identified as Mintai A. Bedford, 32, of the 1100 block Of Washington Avenue.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office release, at approximately 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, an unknown person called the Alton Police Department, stating “someone is going to shoot up Lewis and Clark Community College today.” The Alton Police Department notified the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which immediately notified college officials of the threat. The Sheriff’s Office and Lewis and Clark Community College officials worked in conjunction to ensure the safety of their facilities and students.

An investigation into the threat led to the issuance of the sealed information against Bedford, who was apprehended Friday by an Alton police officer during a traffic stop. Bedford was transported to the Madison County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond, as set by Judge Janet Heflin.