Alton man charged with murder in senior’s death

ALTON | An Alton man has been charged in the death of Bobby Depper, 79, also of Alton.

The Alton Police Department began an investigation during the early morning hours of Aug. 3 after paramedics were called to the 1100 block of Vernie for a seriously injured elderly man. Investigators conducted multiple interviews and spoke with medical professionals, but there was not enough evidence to support criminal charges at that time.

Depper died Saturday as a result of the injuries incurred on Aug. 3. An autopsy was completed Monday by the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office and new evidence was uncovered, reigniting the investigation.

“Alton has one of the best investigative divisions in the area and we don’t quit,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. “We will never stop investigating an incident. Even if it looks like it’s done, if there is new evidence to examine, we will always take it as far as we can.”

As the investigation progressed, it was evident Depper was injured by a guest in his home during the course of an altercation.

The Madison County State’s Attorney on Wednesday charged Eugene L. Johnson with first-degree murder for this incident. Johnson is in custody at the Alton jail and his bond was set at $500,000 by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

