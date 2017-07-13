Alton man faces meth, fleeing charges

ALTON – An Alton man was charged Thursday with methamphetamine possession and aggravated fleeing.

According to a court document released by the Alton Police Department, Kyle D. Abel, 31, of the 2800 block of Residence Street, possessed with intent to distribute at least 100 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on July 11. The document states Abel, while driving a 2005 Cadillac on July 11, disobeyed an Alton police officer's command to stop the vehicle and disobeyed two or more traffic control devices.

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set Abel's bail at $250,000. Abel is in police custody.

The drug charge is a Class X enhanced felony, punishable by 10 to 50 years in prison with a requirement to serve at least 75 percent of the sentence. The fleeing charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison.

