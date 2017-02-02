Alton man faces more charges in church videos

EDWARDSVILLE — State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed 21 additional charges against an Alton man in connection with unauthorized cameras found at a church in 2015.

David L. Von Bergen, 59, is facing six counts of production of child pornography, a Class X felony; four counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony; five counts of unauthorized video recording, a Class 3 felony; and two counts of unauthorized video recording, a Class 4 felony.

Von Bergen was originally charged Jan. 7, 2016, with two counts of unauthorized video recording, a Class 3 felony, one count of conspiracy (obstructing justice), a Class 4 felony, and one count of unauthorized video recording, a Class A misdemeanor. At the time of these initial charges, Von Bergen was serving as an elder with the church.

Bethalto Police Department officers responded to Zion Lutheran Church around 11 p.m. Dec. 24, 2015, following the discovery of cameras found throughout the church. They had been placed in several locations, including in the sacristy’s changing area.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered additional evidence of the recording of individuals in the church. After an investigation by Illinois State Police computer forensics experts, it was determined Von Bergen had created recordings between June and December 2015.

“There are no words to express the outrage and disbelief at the actions of the defendant alleged in these charges,” Gibbons said in a press release. “The extraordinary violation of the privacy and peace of these victims in their place of worship must be dealt with in the most serious terms. These charges are the culmination of over a year’s work by the Bethalto Police Department, computer forensics experts from Illinois State Police and prosecutors from the State’s Attorney’s Office. With the evidence that has been recovered, we are now able to seek justice for these victims through prosecution. Our prayers are with them as they deal with this terrible circumstance. I would ask that everyone respect their privacy throughout this difficult process.”

Gibbons thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Kathleen Nolan and Ali Foley with the Children’s Justice Division and Bethalto police officers for their ongoing work on this case which resulted in Thursday’s charges. He also commended members of church leadership at Zion Lutheran who aided police with the investigation, including assistance in identifying the victims involved.

Maximum penalty for a Class X felony is 6 to 30 years in prison. Sentencing range for a Class 2 felony is 3 to 7 years, a Class 3 felony is 2 to 5 years, and the maximum for a Class 4 felony is 1 to 3 years.

Von Bergen, whose bond has been revoked, is in police custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

