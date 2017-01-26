Alton man gets 10 years for possession of child pornography

An Alton man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 10 years in federal prison following his guilty plea to possession of child pornography for having still images and video images of two minors, ages 15 and 17.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said James Allen Ridder, 34, of Alton, also was sentenced to 10 years supervised release and a $100 special assessment. The victims were known to Ridder, Boyce said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit usdoj.gov/psc. For information about internet safety education, visit usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

The case was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which has a detective assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Metro East Cybercrime Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ali Summers and Stephen Clark.

