Alton man pleads guilty to crack-dealing indictment

An Alton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a two-count indictment of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said Eric J. Hightower, 36, faces up to 40 years of imprisonment and/or fine up to $5 million, four years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment on the count related to crack cocaine; and up to 20 years of imprisonment and/or a fine up to $1 million, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment on the count related to cocaine. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

On Aug. 20, Sept. 5, and Dec. 5, 2016, the Alton Police Department used a confidential informant to purchase user quantities of crack cocaine and cocaine from Hightower at his residence.

Alton police obtained a search warrant Dec. 6, 2016, to search Hightower’s residence. Police seized 126 grams of cocaine and 58 grams of cocaine base, commonly called “crack.” Hightower admitted the drugs found by police were his and did not belong to anyone else. Hightower also admitted that the drugs found in his home were intended for distribution.

The investigation which resulted in Hightower’s arrest and conviction was conducted by the Alton Police Department. The Madison County States Attorney’s Office was in consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in reference to this prosecution.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Deirdre A. Durborow.

