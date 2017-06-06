Alton police arrest suspect in Riverside Saloon shooting

ALTON — A Florissant, Mo., man is facing three felony charges in a shooting last month at an Alton tavern.

In a press release Tuesday, Lt. Jarrett Ford said the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Kerry C. Coley, 47, of the 4500 block of Richmond Forest Drive, with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Alton Police Department was called to the Riverside Saloon, 2910 E. Broadway, at approximately 2:01 a.m. May 13 for a shooting inside the establishment. Officers discovered a 24-year-old male victim on the floor of the establishment with obvious gunshot wound injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate surveillance camera images of the suspect. The surveillance camera images were released to media outlets with the request that anyone recognizing the suspect contact Alton police, and investigators received assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.

Coley was arrested June 1 at his home. He remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail in Clayton, Mo., awaiting extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville. The victim remains at an area hospital, still recovering from his injuries.

