Alton police arrest suspects in mall break-ins

ALTON — Five suspects in a burglary at Alton Square Mall are in police custody and awaiting extradition to Madison County, police said Thursday.

According to an Alton Police Department press release, on June 7 police received notice of a burglary to Champs Sports in the mall. Initial investigation revealed several suspects forced entry into the mall during non-business hours, then forced their way into Champs Sports and stole a large amount of merchandise.

The Alton Police Department received notice June 17 of a commercial business alarm at Alton Square Mall during non-business hours. As the first officer arrived on scene, he observed several people run out of the mall and enter two vehicles. The officer attempted to stop one of the vehicles, but the vehicle failed to stop. After a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash and the driver fled on foot. An extensive search of the area was conducted but the suspect was ultimately able to avoid police apprehension. Initial investigation again revealed the suspects forced entry into Alton Square Mall, forced their way into Champs Sports, and stole store merchandise.

Detective Joe Splittorff and Detective Jim Siatos were able to locate items of evidence in the suspect vehicle that helped lead them to the subjects responsible for the burglaries. The facts of the cases were presented June 23 to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and warrants for the following subjects were issued: Janay N. Clark, 25; Lamya N. Carson, 21; Asia L. Franklin, 25; Kendra S. Franklin, 27; and Joseph M. King, 26.

Each suspect was charged with two counts of burglary and bond was set at $100,000. The four women suspects were arrested June 27 at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after returning from vacation. King was arrested June 30 at a residence in St. Louis. All five suspects will eventually be extradited to Madison County from the St. Louis County Jail.

The Alton Police Department is still investigating a June 10 burglary at the Finish Line store in the mall. Evidence gathered indicates these same subjects are linked to this burglary incident but no formal charges have been filed at this time. Evidence gathered also indicates these subjects are linked to numerous other business burglaries in Illinois, Missouri, and as far south as Kentucky with those investigations pending at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joe Splittorff at (618) 463-3505, ext. 632.

“The Alton Police Department would like to thank the Chesterfield (Mo.) Police Department for their assistance in these investigations as well as the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in the apprehension of these subjects,” the press release states.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter