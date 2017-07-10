Alton police investigate weekend shootings

ALTON — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:32 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex.

Four individuals were injured by the gunfire and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A separate shooting occurred just outside Midtown Restaurant, 1026 E. Seventh St., Alton, at approximately 1:16 a.m. Sunday. One individual was injured by the gunfire, taken to a local hospital for treatment, and later released. One vehicle parked outside of the restaurant was also damaged by the gunfire. It is not believed the incident is connected to other shootings associated with Midtown Restaurant on Feb. 11 and May 14 of this year.

Investigators are actively pursuing leads in both weekend shootings. It is not believed the Oakwood shooting is related to the Midtown Restaurant shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact them at (618) 463-3505, option 8; (618) 463-3505, ext. 634; or the anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948. Callers can remain anonymous.

