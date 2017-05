ALTON — The Alton Police Department is asking the public to help identif two suspects regarding an unlawful use of credit card investigation.

The suspects used a stolen credit card at approximately 5:11 a.m. April 29 at the Walgreens store at 1650 Washington Ave.

Anyone recognizing the suspects can contact the Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau at (618) 463-3505, ext. 634. Anonymous tips can be left at (618) 465-5948.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter