Alton police seek Wood River burglary suspect

ALTON — The Alton Police Department is attempting to locate Matthew J. Kramer, 29, of Wood River, who is wanted on a residential burglary warrant.

According to a court document released by Alton police, Kramer unlawfully entered a residence in the 700 block of Euclid Place and stole items from the home on June 28.

Associate Circuit Judge Jennifer Hightower set Kramer’s bail at $100,000.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 option 8 or ext. 634.

