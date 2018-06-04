Alton woman charged in weekend stabbing

ALTON | An Alton woman faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges after a stabbing on Sunday.

The Alton Police Department responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigation revealed that during the course of a domestic-related incident in the 800 block of Ridge Street, a 40-year-old male and 48-year-old woman were stabbed with a knife by a third individual. The victims were transported to a St. Louis hospital, where they were treated for injuries that, while serious, do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect was apprehended at approximately 9:42 p.m. in the 100 block of East 14th Street in Alton without incident.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Lettie B. Rosenthall, 62, with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of home invasion, one count of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of aggravated battery. Rosenthall is in custody in the Alton Jail; Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set her bail at $500,000.

Rosenthall was paroled in August 2017 after being convicted in 1993 of murder in East St. Louis and sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to court records and the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

