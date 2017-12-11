Armed robber flees police in Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Granite City police continue to look for an armed robber who fled from police Sunday night after a vehicle chase.

Police responded at 9:09 p.m. to the 1400 block of Iowa St. in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred. During the investigation, officers located the suspect driving on Illinois 3 toward Interstate 270. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, and the suspect fled.

A vehicle pursuit ensued and the suspect was ultimately able to exit the suspect’s vehicle and flee from officers on foot.

No one was in custody as of Monday morning. No one was injured and no property was lost during the pursuit, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

