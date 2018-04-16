Authorities looking for man charged in Wood River shooting

WOOD RIVER | Police are looking for a convicted felon accused of shooting his roommate in the ankle.

Gary A. Lavite, 58, of the 200 block of Picker Avenue in Wood River, was charged Monday in Madison County Circuit Court with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday, the Wood River Police Department was notified by personnel at Alton Memorial Hospital’s emergency room that a man was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his right ankle. The victim reported being shot at his residence on Picker Avenue. The hospital advised the victim was being transferred to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Detectives with the Wood River Police Department proceeded to Barnes Hospital to interview the victim, who lives at the same residence as Lavite and a female. At approximately 3 a.m., the victim stated he was arguing with the female and Lavite fired three gunshots at him. One of the gunshots hit him in the right ankle.

The victim states Lavite left the residence with the female. The victim states he had no way to call 911 and passed out. When the victim woke up, he was able to contact a friend who drove him to the hospital.

Detectives and officers with the Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence on Picker Avenue but did not find Lavite. The female was located and interviewed in reference to this case, and is being treated as a witness.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by the Judge Janet Heflin. Bail was set at $250,000.

Because of a felony conviction, Lavite is not allowed to possess weapons. He was not in custody as of 4 p.m. Monday. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts can contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114, or contact a local law enforcement authority.