Belleville man sentenced to 18 years for role in fatal Alton shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a Belleville man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a September 2014 fatal shooting in Alton.

Antione D. Parker, 38, who was charged Sept. 10, 2014, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On Sept. 6, 2014, Alton police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting around 4 p.m. at an abandoned home in the 1000 block of Market Street. They found Melvin L. Hayes, a 39-year-old St. Louis resident, dead from a single gunshot wound. Investigation has indicated that the shooting was drug-related. Parker, along with Bruce D. Bradley, 40, were charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, both Class X felonies.

Although Bradley pleaded guilty to the murder charge, Parker still faced the charges based on accountability for his role in the crime. Bradley was sentenced to 35 years in prison in September 2016.

Maximum penalty for armed robbery is 6 to 30 years.

Gibbons commended the work of First Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Mudge, the Alton Police Department, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office for their work that led to the successful resolution of the case.

