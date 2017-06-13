Bethalto police looking for hit-and-run driver

BETHALTO — Police are seeking the public’s assistance finding a driver who fled after hitting a bicyclist.

A Bethalto Police Department press release states at approximately 12:13 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Illinois 140 eastbound near Rose Lawn Memory Gardens cemetery in reference to a crash involving a bicyclist. The crash was reported by a passing motorist who observed a damaged bicycle in the road and an injured cyclist nearby. Medical personnel were dispatched to assist the cyclist, who was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, officers learned the driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist fled the scene without stopping or reporting the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter