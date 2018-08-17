Brighton man, 24, killed in apparent home invasion

Major Case Squad

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a homicide in Cottage Hills.

According to a press release, Damian M. Huber, 24, of Brighton, died of his injuries at a St. Louis area hospital after being shot during an apparent home invasion Thursday in the 100 block of Oak Street in Cottage Hills. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 11:09 p.m.

Police say Huber was visiting with an occupant of the home at the time of the shooting. He was rushed to a St. Louis area hospital for emergency medical treatment, but subsequently died as a result of the injuries received during the home invasion.

Investigators are interested in speaking to anyone who knows anything about the events that led to Huber’s death. The contact number for the Major Case Squad is (618) 296-5544.

