Charges result from two-day Alton drug sweep

ALTON — Two people have been charged as a result of two drug investigations conducted last week in Alton.

Investigators say narcotics were found at homes in the 600 block of Miller Street and the 2000 block of Mulberry Street. The homes are in close proximity to each other and near the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church on East Fourth Street.

Police made arrests Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19.

Glenn A. Taylor, 35, of the 600 block of Miller Street, was charged Jan. 19 with one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a church, a Class X felony, along with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a church, a Class 1 felony.

Travis L. Watley, 32, of the 2000 block of Mulberry Street, was charged Jan. 20 with three counts of unlawful manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance while within 1,000 feet of a church, a Class 1 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

In both cases, Alton Police Department officers worked with the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System tactical team to conduct the investigations.

“Both drug investigations stemmed from anonymous tips and neighborhood nuisance abatement calls, neighbors calling in about suspected activity in neighboring houses,” Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons with the Alton Police Department said. “This is how we clean up neighborhoods and get rid of these drug houses.”

Mayor Brant Walker recognized the work done by the drug unit’s investigating team.

“Great work by the Alton Police Department on the drug-related investigations that occurred last week on Mulberry and Miller streets,” he said. “In August 2016, I met with the police department and agreed to the addition of a third officer to the drug unit and by doing so, we are starting to see the fruits of our labor paying off. As mayor, public safety is my No. 1 priority for the residents of Alton.”

