Chicago heroin dealer gets 7 years in federal prison

A Chicago resident was sentenced to serve 85 months in prison April 21 for distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin in Madison and St. Clair counties, according to court documents and a release from U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce.

According to court documents, Lacy Edward Snead, 53, was charged in a superseding indictment on Dec. 16, 2015, along with two co-defendants, Alfred Reeves Jr., 43, of O’Fallon, Ill., and Ciera McNeal, 29, of East St. Louis. Snead was charged with distributing heroin on March 5, 2013, and with participating in an ongoing conspiracy to distribute heroin over a three-year period of time.

Snead and Reeves sold heroin to a confidential informant on March 5, 2013, and continued to be involved in heroin distribution thereafter. Snead traveled from Chicago with Reeves and McNeil on June 18, 2015, transporting approximately 150 grams of heroin that was intended to be distributed in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Snead pleaded guilty in September 2016.

Both of Snead’s co-defendants, McNeil and Reeves, were sentenced in October 2016. McNeil was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison, and Reeves was sentenced to serve 67 months in prison.

The investigation was conducted by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft.

