Chiropractor pleads guilty to false Medicare claim

James Briggs, 46, of Brentwood, Mo., pleaded guilty to an information charging one count of making a false claim against the United States.

Sentencing immediately followed the plea hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, U.S. Attorney Don Boyce said in a press release Thursday. The court sentenced Briggs to six months of home confinement, five years of probation, a $100 special assessment, a $10,000 fine, and approximately $8,221 in restitution.

During his plea hearing, Briggs, a chiropractic physician licensed in Illinois who operated clinics in Jerseyville and Wood River, admitted he submitted a false claim for an ankle orthotic to Medicare on Oct. 4, 2013. Briggs agreed to pay mandatory restitution to Medicare for all ankle orthotic claims totaling approximately $5,338. Briggs also agreed to pay voluntary restitution to other health care benefit plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri, and United Healthcare for all ankle orthotic claims totaling approximately $2,883.

The Southern Illinois Health Care Fraud Task Force conducted the investigation with participation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Office of the Inspector General; the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General; the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, Office of Labor Racketeering and Fraud Investigations; the U.S. Department of Labor Employee Benefits Security Administration; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Internal Revenue Service; the U.S. Defense Criminal Investigative Service; the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, Office of Inspector General; and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael J. Quinley and Ranley R. Killian prosecuted the case.

