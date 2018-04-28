Convicted bank robber pleads guilty to using gun in another robbery

An Edwardsville man pleaded guilty Friday in federal district court to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said in a press release.

The guilty plea of Marcus J. Thornton, 37, comes after his March 22 guilty plea to two bank robberies, which were charged in the same indictment.

Court proceedings revealed that on Oct. 13, 2016, Thornton entered a Regions Bank in Lebanon and demanded money from bank tellers. He took approximately $13,710 in U.S. currency before fleeing in a vehicle. Court proceedings further revealed that on Feb. 9, 2017, Thornton entered a U.S. Bank in O’Fallon and demanded money from bank tellers while brandishing a silver and black semi-automatic handgun. Thornton made off with $10,720 on that occasion. In his guilty plea Friday, Thornton admitted to his use of the handgun in connection with the second robbery.

Thornton was previously convicted in 2009 of bank robbery in Mississippi and was on federal supervised release when he committed both of the robberies described above.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 27. On the gun charge alone, Thornton faces a prison term of at least seven years and as much as life imprisonment, a fine of up to $750,000, and a minimum of five years on supervised release. He may also be ordered to make restitution for his offenses.

