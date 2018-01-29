Coroner identifies man fatally shot by police

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Monday identified a man who was shot to death by police Jan. 26 in Alton.

Nonn identified the victim as Matthew W. Zimmerman, 42, of Alton. Zimmerman was pronounced dead at 9:33 a.m. Jan. 26 by Coroner’s Investigator Todd R. Ballard at the scene in the 3500 block of Omega Street.

An autopsy indicated Zimmerman died as a result of gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police. Funeral arrangements remain pending.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service shot Zimmerman while serving a federal warrant on methamphetamine charges, according to a KSDK article. He was armed with a knife.

