The Alton Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the man who caused damage to the new Amtrak station early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:49 a.m., a black man driving a red passenger car bearing Florida license plates drove through the exit gate of the parking area, breaking the arm of the gate.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter